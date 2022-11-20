My Mother's Best Friend 4

Not Available

In one of the most beautiful and cinematic erotic love stories ever to be told, legendary adult star Julia Ann is a beautiful but aging early 20th Century courtesan. When Julia’s friend Nica expresses worry about her troubled son Xander, Julia offers to take the young man under her wing and help set him on the right track. But Julia soon discovers that Xander is not the innocent young lad she remembers, and the sexual tension between them is overwhelming. The older woman and young man begin a secret love affair, but angry Nica intervenes by arranging a marriage between Xander and young Lily LaBeau. Will Julia set young Xander free, or is his obsession with the older blonde too powerful to deny? Starring Julia Ann, Xander Corvus, Nica Noelle, Manuel Ferrara and Danny Wylde, with guest appearances by J. Crew and Magdalene St. Michaels. Written and directed by Nica Noelle.