My Mother\'s Best Friend Volume 3

Not Available

Newly separated Darla Crane comes to stay with old friend Nica Noelle while she recovers from her recent divorce. But when Nica's son Danny comes home from college for the summer, immediate sparks fly between the older, busty redhead and the slender young man. Unnerved by their obvious attraction, Nica confides in husband Christian X, who tells Nica to chill out and helps her to do so with some hot, intense lovemaking. But Christian secretly desires Nica's best friend, so when he catches the hot MILF stealing kisses with young Danny, the scheming Christian corners gorgeous Darla and makes her an offer she can't refuse. Will Nica find out that Darla has betrayed her with both her husband and son?