My Mother's Blue Sky

Amir is eight years old. He has lost his father and lives with his mother in a hill far from their village. They have a small coal mine and are struggling to be completely independent. But, the owner of a big mine in that area is trying to take control of the whole mountain. Amir’s mother dies in the mine and the village’s council decides to bring Amir, who is living in the mountain all by himself now, back to the village. But he resists strongly against their decision since he wants to realize his mother’s intentions and wishes.