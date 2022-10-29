My Mummy is in America and She Met Buffalo Bill

Not Available

Jean’s father is always busy at work, so he spends most of his time with his nanny Yvette and neighbour Michelle. His mother is away but nobody talks about her. Luckily Michelle is on hand to read postcards about Mum’s Wild West escapades and, even though they seem far fetched at times, they keep Jean happy. At school, the steel marbles Jean takes from his father’s factory are valuable playground currency but their removal has unexpected consequences. This delightful, bittersweet animated film, based on the best-selling children’s story by Jean Regnaud and Emile Bravo, is a joyous, thought-provoking tale about childhood loss and the need even for adults to hide from the truth at times. (Source: LFF programme)