My Name Ain't Johnny

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Atitude Produções e Empreendimentos

In the 90's, In Rio de Janeiro, the middle-class João Guilherme Estrella is introduced to the world of drugs consuming maconha and cocaine first and later becoming a drug-dealer with many connections inclusive in Europe. However, he spends all the money he makes in his addiction, parties with clients and friends and travels, never structuring or organizing a network or saving money. When he is arrested, he is sent to the prison first and later to the judicial asylum for treatment, reintegrating to the society. Presently João is a successful musical producer.

Cast

Selton MelloJoão Guilherme Estrella
Cléo PiresSofia
Júlia LemmertzMãe de João / João's mother
Felipe SeveroJoão criança / child
Gillray CoutinhoAdvogado / Lawyer Renato
Arthur LopesJoão adolescente / teen

Images