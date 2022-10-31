My Name Ain't Johnny

In the 90's, In Rio de Janeiro, the middle-class João Guilherme Estrella is introduced to the world of drugs consuming maconha and cocaine first and later becoming a drug-dealer with many connections inclusive in Europe. However, he spends all the money he makes in his addiction, parties with clients and friends and travels, never structuring or organizing a network or saving money. When he is arrested, he is sent to the prison first and later to the judicial asylum for treatment, reintegrating to the society. Presently João is a successful musical producer.
|Selton Mello
|João Guilherme Estrella
|Cléo Pires
|Sofia
|Júlia Lemmertz
|Mãe de João / João's mother
|Felipe Severo
|João criança / child
|Gillray Coutinho
|Advogado / Lawyer Renato
|Arthur Lopes
|João adolescente / teen
