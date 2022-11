Not Available

At midnight, in a residential area of Osaka, a middle aged man is murdered. The person who killed the man is a high school student. En (Honoka Matsumoto) is a 2nd grade high school student. She spends her boring days with her friend Kotoko, who tends to change boyfriends frequently. Kotoko falls in love with Narihira-kun at first sight. Narihira-kun is a soccer player at their high school. Since then, the relationship between En and Kotoko changes.