As Lacie, a shy, fifteen-year-old, tries to figure out what to wear for her first date, her mother presents her with a gift a necklace that allows its wearer the chance to become anything they wish. So, with her best friend Serrin in tow, Lacie goes on a magical journey to find out who she really is. Will she find what she's looking for, or is what she's looking for waiting for her in the mirror? Finding your true self is just a simple wish away...