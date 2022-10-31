Not Available

My Neighbor’s Wife

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Regal Multimedia

Aaron and Giselle are an ambitious couple, but their hard work isn’t enough to provide for the comfortable life they desire. The marriage of their well-to-do bosom buddies, Bullet and Jasmine, also goes from bliss to bleak. Their situation heads further south when Bullet ends up in bed with a distraught and inebriated Giselle! Many confrontations later, Jasmine is seen sharing late-night trysts with Aaron while their repentant spouses patiently wait for them at home! With friends like these, who needs enemies?

Cast

