Yoon-jeong asks her mother to take care of her daughter and then she leaves on a secret romantic trip with a man in her neighborhood while her husband is away from home for a business trip. The man and the woman on their secret two night three day trip forget about anything about law, morals, or common sense. They follow their instinct to satisfy the desire for each other’s body all day long. The endless desire would not drive away from her body.