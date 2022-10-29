Not Available

Alcohol has always played a part in a life of the middle-aged woman, Tuula. She got dry after a series illness but his husband, Esko, likes to drink, “preferably more than less”. Tuula’s life revolves solely around Esko. She brings home the booze, cooks and changes and washes the drunk man’s dirty clothes. Without Tuula’s help Esko would lie in the gutter. She cannot leave him; she loves him all the same. The track of Tuula’s and Esko’s life has bent into a vicious circle. The more Tuula holds on to Esko, the more Esko drinks. My Neighbour Tuula is a genuine and warm portrayal of Finnish alcoholism, its reasons and consequences. Hemmi’s close relationship with her neighbour is heart-warming. Tuula lets her neighbour into her everyday life and tells in her own assertive way about her dreams and frustration. Will Esko’s drinking ever stop?