My New Partner

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

My New Partner is a 1984 French comedy film directed by Claude Zidi, starring Philippe Noiret and Thierry Lhermitte. Noiret plays a streetwise Paris policeman who takes kickbacks from the minor criminals on his beat to allow them to continue. At the start of the film, his partner is busted for corruption and he narrowly escapes. He is assigned an idealistic new partner fresh from police academy. He sets out to corrupt his new partner and, after a slow start, succeeds spectacularly.

Cast

Philippe NoiretRené Boirond
Thierry LhermitteFrançois Lesbuche
RégineSimone
Grace de CapitaniNatasha
Claude BrossetVidal

