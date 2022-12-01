My New Year

Not Available

Based on author's childhood memories of the devastating 1988 Spitak earthquake. The father and his two young kids are left without a home and above all, the disaster had claimed the life of their beloved mother and wife. After painful quest to find her body and give her a proper burial, by the new year's eve the family is settled in a makeshift home near the wreckage of their home. While his daughter and son are still playing and merging the disaster into their games, the father for the sake of his children struggles to find strength and heart to live on.