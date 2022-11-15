My, nizhepodpisavshiyesya

Not Available

While a newly-built industrial bakery can produce bread, a three-person committee refused to sign acceptance documents citing numerous deficiencies. Lyonya Shindin, who works for a construction company, which built the bakery, follows the committee members traveling by train. His goal is to convince them to sign the documents before they arrive home. Ready to do it at any cost Lyonya starts scheming, and puts on acts to bond with committee members. Yet Yuri Devyatov, the chairman, is unmoved. Eventually Lyonya comes clean, and explains Devyatov that everything goes way beyond the unfinished bakery: the whole incident will be used to sack an honest and talented manager, who was forced to work on the bakery amid a lack of resources facing an impossible deadline. Devyatov learns that he was used as a pawn making a perfect way to deal with someone's enemies using an impartial man of stellar reputation.