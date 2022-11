Not Available

After being passed up for a promotion at work - and learning of her ex-fiance’s approaching nuptials to his best friend - Stephanie reluctantly agrees to be a contestant on the popular reality dating TV show “The One.” Contestants on The One, Stephanie and Oliver try to determine if they're fated to be together. Meanwhile, sparks fly between Stephanie and Alex, the handsome ranch owner who acts as their guide. Stars Pascale Hutton and Sam Page