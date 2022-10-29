Not Available

My Ordinary Love Story

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Park Eun-jin is a loudmouthed thirty-year-old with an abysmal track record in romantic relationships. Freewheeling and adventurous, she is also irresponsible and reckless, pushing away the timid and the cautious, yet always falling for the romantic dreams of the love-conquers-minor-details-like-my-lover’s-married-status variety. After a spectacular break-up with a co-worker, Eun-jin shares a cab ride with Kim Hyeon-seok, a nerdish, awkward young man. Against all odds, they begin a courtship and eventually decide to get married. One night, however, Eun-jin finds a suspicious text message sent to her paramour’s smartphone. Angered, she enlists the help of her female cop friend So-young and her doofus ex-marine brother Eun-gyul to get to the bottom of what she suspects is Hyeon-seok’s two-timing affair. What she finds out, however, is something else altogether.

    Cast

    		Song Sae-byeokHyun-suk
    		Kang Ye-wonEun-Jin
    		Grina ParkSo-Young
    		Kim Hyun-joonPark Eun-Gyeol

