Not Available

Desimar is the owner of Inferninho, a dark and run-down bar that is refuge of dreams and fantasies. Her dream is to leave everything behind and go away to any distant land, as far as possible from that place. Falling in love with Jarbas, the handsome sailor that arrives at the bar, dreaming of finding home, will completely change her life and the lives of the bar employees: Luizianne, the singer; Rabbit, the waiter; and Caixa-Preta, the cleaning lady.