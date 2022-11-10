Not Available

My Own Private Idaho

  • Drama
  • Romance
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Fine Line Features

In this loose adaptation of Shakespeare's "Henry IV," Mike Waters (River Phoenix) is a gay hustler afflicted with narcolepsy. Scott Favor (Keanu Reeves) is the rebellious son of a mayor. Together, the two travel from Portland, Oregon to Idaho and finally to the coast of Italy in a quest to find Mike's estranged mother. Along the way they turn tricks for money and drugs, eventually attracting the attention of a wealthy benefactor and sexual deviant.

Cast

Keanu ReevesScott Favor
James RussoRichard Waters
William RichertBob Pigeon
Rodney HarveyGary
Chiara CaselliCarmella
Michael ParkerDigger

