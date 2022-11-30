MY OWN WAY

Not Available

Student Nadin Ziad Hussein is the granddaughter of Palestinian Muslims who fled to Lebanon in 1948. Her parents, who were both born in refugee camps, in turn moved to Denmark where they started a family. This meditation on self-discovery follows Nadin as she travels home to the town of Vejle, to be with her family for Ramadan. In the course of her journey, she reflects on her roots, her identity and the sense of alienation engendered by the Danish media’s negative discourse surrounding Muslims.