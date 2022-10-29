My Papa Rich

Not Available

Yang is a widower who is used to living a solitary life. He lives a simple and poor life. His eldest daughter is married and resides in Kuala Lumpur, his second daughter is still studying in Singapore and his youngest son works as a small-time salesman. Yang`s real troubles begin when he realises that he cannot afford to celebrate the coming Chinese New Year. However, a chance encounter with his long-time friend, Lin, who has become a millionaire, changes Yang`s life as Lin offers Yang a once in a lifetime chance of becoming a millionaire for a month.