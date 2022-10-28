My Parents are Strict

Not Available

Amanda page stars as the tightly guarded daughter of a zany but loving couple. Played by Chiquito and Elizabeth Ramsey in this comedy of errors. She can't go out on dates, she can't attend parties, and even if she's allowed to, her parents have to go along. Then she meets the man of her dreams, played in the movie by. Gary Estrada, and when he starts to court her, her overprotective parents come running to guard her. Will she be able to pull the trick that will keep her parents from aborting the romance of her lifetime?