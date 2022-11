Not Available

A short film about a young boy, his zombie parents and a journey of fear, acceptance and love. Charlie is an 8-year-old boy with an extremely vivid imagination. He spends his summer days in isolation, playing with his toys, too afraid to leave his room. One day he becomes too hungry he must journey downstairs and into uncertain danger to retrieve food. It is on this mission where he comes face to face with his greatest fear; his zombie parents. And his true adventure begins.