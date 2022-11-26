My Paris Movie

Not Available

For some time I had been thinking about doing something with my Paris footage, of which I have many many hours. So [curator Danièle Hibon’s] suggestion [to make a new work celebrating 20 years of cinema at the Jeu de Paume museum] came just in time. I spent some three months going through my Paris footage and I managed to reduce it to the length you will be seeing, two hours and 39 minutes. It was very very hard to do so. I have so many friends in Paris, so many memories – and it’s all on video. So this is my love letter to Paris. To its streets, to the river Seine, to its cafes, bistros, bars, to the jambon de Paris, and, especially, to all of you, my Paris friends!