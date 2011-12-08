My Piece of the Pie

2011

France is a factory worker who lives in Dunkirk with her three daughters. When her factory closes, she and her three colleagues find themselves without work. She decides to go to Paris to look for a new job and finds a work placement as a housekeeper. She is soon in the employ of a man who lives in a completely different world to her. This man, Steve, is a successful stockbroker who divides his time between London and Paris. How will France react when she learns that her new employer was partly responsible for the bankruptcy of her previous company and her present financial woes?