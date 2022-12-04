Not Available

My Pink City is an essay film set in Yerevan, Armenia that explores the production of urban and cinematic space by employing documentary, taxonomical, narrative and surrealist imaginations. Taking as its starting point a female subjective position the film explores the narrative of post-Soviet transition, the militarisation of public space and the gendered divisions in the experience of the city. Constructed as a gap between the space of the city and the space of the film, it is composed of diverse layers of visual and sound material, ranging from archive sources, found footage, footage filmed through television sets, voice-over narrations, music and location sound.