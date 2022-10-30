Not Available

An intimate 7-year journey of a family struggling to overcome past wounds of reverse migration (from Canada to Korea) begins when the director's little sister decides to be an un-wed single mom. The little sister decides to raise the child in Canada as she never felt welcome in her parent's homeland, South Korea. The lives of parents, intertwined with Korea's modern history is revealed, while family members try to come together to face the challenges of raising a new baby outside of the traditional family form. What starts out as the director's personal journey of re-discovering the lives of family members and self, evolves into broader themes of cultural differences, identity, and belonging.