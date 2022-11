Not Available

Timith, a chatty and needy young man, pushes himself upon Belky, a nearly-wordless immigrant waiter who works at a cafe Timith frequents. Timith projects all kinds of attributes onto Belky, gets the waiter to visit his apartment, and invites him to stay. They become lovers. Can Timith see past his own projections to something real in Belky? In a dream, Timith finds an answer.