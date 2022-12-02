My Private Life

Not Available

An autobiographical documentary that explores the lives of Daniels socially repressed Jewish parents, Barbara and Bertie, when divorce was a stigma, and homosexuality illegal, and in the eyes of observant Jews, a sin. Moving from house to house, country to country, through divorce, remarriage and physical violence, rich one day and broke the next, Barbara and Bertie spend their last days together in a small flat in suburban London. As Daniels becomes increasingly frustrated by the lack of revelations, she agrees to go on holiday to Spain with Bertie, where he says, he spent the best days of his life.