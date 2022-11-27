My Reborn Baby

Not Available

The Birth of a baby is a very special moment and it’s no different for the reborn moms, with the difference that their children come by means of storks. This is the name given to artisans who turn vinyl molds into hyper-realistic dolls. The narrative follows as a production line, going through the process of manufacturing, industrial and craft, which gives the dolls hyper-realistic features. And it approaches end consumers, collectors or people who adopt care routines, just like we give away to our children. A film about the pure and simple feeling of motherhood – and the market that grows around it.