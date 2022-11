Not Available

When Otoya confesses that he is married, Junpei cannot hide his anger of being betrayed. However, Otoya says it is a fake marriage. He met his wife through matchmaking because of his father. She is emotionally unstable and an alcoholic. But he gets to use her to cover his gay identity. One day, Junpei goes to Otoya's house and meets his wife when he is out. It leads to Otoya suggesting Junpei to move in and become his roommate...