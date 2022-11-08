Not Available

My Saga follows the journey of Adam Harris, who four years ago was struck down with a brain tumour, and transformed something tragic into something positive. With the love of his family and his passion for Star Wars, he overcame this adversity to be given a chance to live a dream with his son, Jack Anakin Harris. This father and son have now embarked on a journey together for the next 12 months to explore the bonds between generations of fans as they experience the build up to the release of Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens.