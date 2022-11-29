Not Available

Following Jean-Pierre Gorin, and other New Wave filmmakers, Moyra Davey’s transparency allows us to explore the space between the text and the writer’s construction of the narrative, between text and reader, between word and interpretation. The film My Saints is a collective portrait of friends and family as they interpret a passage from Genet’s journal—in which he watches a friend frantically search for money that he stole—and elaborate their own experiences of deception. Davey’s project is one in which a text becomes a source for delving into a rigorous scrutiny of one’s self.