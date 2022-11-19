Not Available

Little Angie was sure she had a guardian angel. On their family vacation in the rugged San Miguel Mountains, something happened that made the question very important indeed, and made their vacation one they would never forget. Along a mountain road, Angie found a dusty bracelet–the perfect collar for her pet bunny, Hopper! But why were two guys hiding in the bushes interested in it too? And what did this all have to do with Angels anyway? MY SECRET FRIEND: A GUARDIAN ANGEL STORY has the answers in a captivating blend of comedy, songs, suspense, and heart-warming emotion. This CCC original animated family story offers an unforgettable lesson about heaven’s special gift to us: Our very own guardian angel.