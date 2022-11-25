My Secret Transgressions

Not Available

MY SECRET TRANSGRESSION explores the real life situation most trans women find themselves in. Still a taboo in our culture and a point of embarrassment for most men to be caught dating or having sexual relations with trans women. Yet so many men are interested or have experienced the joys of sex with a trans woman it is slowly entering the mainstream consciousness. Four tales exploring various topics from the first timer to the men who are actively dating a secret trans mistress to the man who is embarrassed his friends will find out.