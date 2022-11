Not Available

This heartwarming docu-drama chronicles the relationship between Russian pairs figure skaters Sergei Grinkov and Ekaterina Gordeeva, whose chemistry on the ice earned them three World Championships and two Olympic Gold Medals, and whose off-ice relationship yielded a happy marriage and a beautiful daughter. Their bliss was shattered when, on November 20, 1995, Grinkov collapsed and died of a massive heart attack on the ice. Based on Gordeeva's eponymous memoir.