My Sex Doll

Not Available

The story of chaos both body and mind occurs when "Brick" (Ton Nam - Piem Chon) receives a package of mystery that is inside "Anna" (Mook - Pichana) Sex Doll AI system that Able to develop themselves as human beings Brick had to try sex with Anna to test its functionality. Otherwise, he will owe $ 50 million from his father's loan to invest in making sex dolls. Everything seems to be going well. But stuck that he is still a virgin and is afraid of women! What will the bricks do next? When he is the only one who will be able to touch her