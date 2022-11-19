Not Available

Attraction is a personal preference. Some of us are drawn to red hair, some to big noses, while others can't get enough of a gap-toothed smile. Then are the more unusual attractions. Some people are attracted to robots. They don't just like robots – they love robots. They want to make love to robots. And some people want to help them. My Sex Robot follows three robot fetishists in their quest to find a futuristic lover, and the engineers who believe they could make their dreams come true. Robot fetishists are a little understood subculture, but in this film they talk openly about their desire for a mechanical lover: for one who'll give sex on demand, never answers back, and doesn't expect a cuddle. There are a few giggle-behind-your-hand-moments but once you're past the playground desire to point and laugh at anyone a bit different, it's engrossing stuff.