2010

A documentary that looks at people who are striving to develop the world's first sex robot, and those that want to be their customers. Included on here is Roxxxy, the sex robot so unsexy that one enthusiast proclaims 'I would not have sex with this with somebody else's penis.' There's also robot on robot porn to be had, and a guy who has his girlfriend hypnotised so she will be more robotic. Point and laugh at the freaks people!