Not Available

Postporn was born in the 90’s with Annie Sprinkle as a response to conventional pornography and its incomplete and utilitarian representation of women sexuality. Postporn is taking an important place in Barcelona from 2000. The documentary “My sexuality is an art creation” talks about persons and collectives who are actually working and creating postporn in this city. Based on 7 interviews the documentary tells the causes, motivations and peculiarities of this scene where the discovery and the search for new forms of sexuality representation go visible in a result: art and politic activism can’t be separated. “My sexuality is an art creation” works as an illustrated cartography of DIY postporn videos, performances documentation and public space interventions.