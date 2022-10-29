1968

My Side of the Mountain

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1968

Studio

Not Available

Film adaption of the novel by Jean Craighead George. A family movie made by Paramount Studios, the story revolves around thirteen-year old Sam Gribley (Teddy Eccles), a devotee of Thoreau, as many were back in the in 1960's. Sam decides to leave the city (set in Toronto) to spend a sabbatical in the Canadian woods and see if he can make it as a self-sufficient spirit after his parents promise a summer trip that doesn't pan out.

Cast

Theodore BikelBando
Tudi WigginsMiss Turner
Paul HébertHunter
Cosette LeeApple Lady
Ted EcclesSam Gribley

View Full Cast >

Images