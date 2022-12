Not Available

The Best of Seven series re-examined like never before! Magnum TA and Nikita Koloff sit down and bare their souls separately, answering the exact same questions before being put back together to discuss the feud. From Crockett, to McMahon, to Dusty, to each other…these two warriors climb back into the virtual ring to relive a battle of international importance. This is the definitive word on one of wrestling’s great feuds!