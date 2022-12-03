My Side of The Story: Tito & Greg

Not Available

You will not see any wrestling historians or second hand accounts here. This new, groundbreaking series isolates both halves of a legendary wrestling feud and asks them both the same questions. Their answers are edited beside each others to see how similarly they remember the details of the feud. In doing so, a remarkable capsule of their time together is created, with details and remembrances only the participants themselves can provide. The last part of this extraordinary DVD reunites Tito and Greg as they sit down and recount the feud together. This is the definitive word on one of wrestling’s great feuds!