Not Available

Susan, struggling to cope in her new marriage to police officer Mike, is missing the luxurious lifestyle provided by her ex-husband and successful attorney Dillard. His riches, however, are soon challenged as he becomes the target of scam artist Charles Brown. Meanwhile, the bond of two best friends from childhood is threatened by challenges faced within their social club, pressures from work, and temptations. My Side Piece is a drama driven love rectangle: exposing lust, greed and betrayal. Directed and produced by Dewey Allen.