Lotto winner Mrs. Weatherspoon (Momma Dee) shares her winnings with her unfaithful husband, Charles (Pokey Bear) while next door neighbors DeShawn (Messie Cee) and Ebony (Baddazz Cutie) scramble to repay borrowed bail money back to the neighborhood bully, Buster as Dillard (Mando Allen) and Charles enters into a shady business deal.