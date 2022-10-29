Not Available

My Sight for Sore Eyes

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

A remote farm in the middle of no where in South Africa, a young girl travels back for her mothers’ funeral and to see her mentally challenged brother. But on the night Chloe’s father leaves on business, the maid is left to keep a eye out for the brother and sister. Their peaceful world is thrown into chaos, when a tragic event ensues, forcing Chloe to make a life changing decision. This coupled with the typical stress of adolescent life, causes Chloe to descend beyond her limits of sanity.

Cast

Justin MunitzAlex
Graham ClarkeDad
Sean Cameron MichaelPriest

