1931

Tallulah Bankhead is a prostitute living in Panama. She shoots her pimp and is charged with murder. Frederic March takes her case and gets her acquitted. He fronts her money to start a new life in NY. She becomes a successful business woman and meets wealthy businessman, Harry Davenport. He knows nothing of her past. Then someone from the past shows up. Will she be exposed? Will she follow through on her plan to marry?