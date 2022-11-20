Not Available

My Sister Celine

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Reserved, slender brunette Beth has just gotten engaged to nice guy Liam, and travels home with him on holiday to meet his family. But when the self-conscious bride-to-be meets her fiancee's sister Celine, she feels an instant connection to the hauntingly beautiful, intense young woman. As Beth's curiosity for her wild sister in law grows, Celine begins a game of psychological chess designed to upset Beth's fragile sexual identity. But does Celine's quest for pleasure mask a dark, disturbing secret? How much is Beth willing to risk to find out? Introducing new lesbian superstar Sovereign Syre in an unforgettable debut performance.

