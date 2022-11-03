1942

My Sister Eileen

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 23rd, 1942

Studio

Columbia Pictures

Sisters Ruth and Eileen Sherwood move from Ohio to New York in the hopes of building their careers. Ruth wants to get a job as a writer, while Eileen hopes to succeed on the stage. The two end up living in a dismal basement apartment in Greenwich Village, where a parade of odd characters are constantly breezing in and out. The women also meet up with magazine editor Bob Baker, who takes a personal interest in helping both with their career plans.

Cast

Brian AherneRobert Baker
Janet BlairEileen Sherwood
George TobiasAppopolous
Allyn JoslynChic Clark
Grant MitchellWalter Sherwood
Gordon Jones'The Wreck' Loomis

