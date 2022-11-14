Not Available

My Sister My Lover

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Passions explode when Xander discovers how much his stepsister, Yhivi, enjoys paying out losing bets with sexual favors. After a series of failed attempts at seducing her younger brother, Tyler, Aaliyah decides to really turn things up a notch. Willow's secret obsession with her stepbrother, Chad, comes to a head when he asks her to help him study for a class he's failing. Carmen succumbs to the "casting couch" when her stepbrother, Logan, volunteers to videotape her twerking audition and their hidden attraction can no longer be denied.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images