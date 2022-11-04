Not Available

My Sister's Good Fortune

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Deutsche Film- und Fernsehakademie Berlin (DFFB)

A young photographer has fallen in love with his girlfriend’s sister. Nobody knows quite what to do. A stylish variation on the problems of triolism made with striking stability of style and a great feeling for mise-en-scène. The film provides an impressive mixture of stylised camera angles and realism, by filming taut and geometrically in simple interiors and existing locations. Her self-confidently designed, naturally acted everyday drama made German critics compare it with the greats from film history.

Cast

Michael Maertens
Wolfgang Michael

