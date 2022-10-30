Not Available

My Sister's Kids

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Moonlight Filmproduction

Erik Lund is a professor in child psychology. When his sister and her husband go on vacation, he is left in charge of their five children. He really feels up to it, since he is now going to be able to try out his skills in child psychology. However, reality is something else than theory and children do not always do as they are supposed to, according to his book on child psychology. The children soon fool him into doing as they please when it comes to food and pleasures. However, soon they start to realise that if they can make him serve them hot dogs and hamburgers and let them watch TV as much as they like, they can also make him help them restore their old house, so that they won't have to move, as their parents want to. And, as their uncle is nice enough to help them, they also decide to try and get him a wife.

Cast

Peter GantzlerErik Lund
Wencke BarfoedMor
Niels OlsenFar
Lotte AndersenFru Flinth
Birthe NeumannEjendomsmægler
Neel RønholtAmalie

View Full Cast >

Images